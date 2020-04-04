Coronavirus

Coronavirus in US: Trump says NFL should start on time, sources tell ESPN | LIVE BRIEFING SOON

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said he believes the NFL season should start on time in September, sources familiar with the call told ESPN.

The White House says Trump spoke with commissioners of the country's sports leagues on Saturday and told them he recognizes "the good work being done by many teams and players" to care for their communities and fans dealing with the new coronavirus.

The coronavirus has decimated the sports world with the NBA and NHL suspending their seasons indefinitely and Major League Baseball postponing the start of its season.

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

The NCAA basketball tournament was also canceled, as were college spring sports such as baseball and softball, lacrosse and track and field.

The White House says the commissioners thanked Trump for his "national leadership and for his interest in the sports industry." He called on them to continue efforts to support their fellow Americans during the current challenge.

A wide range of sports league officials participated in the call, including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.coronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know
Furlough vs layoff: What's the difference?
LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom provides update on California's response to COVID-19
How often should you disinfect your house while at home?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom provides update on California's response to COVID-19
Fresno will now require police officers, firefighters to wear face masks
Fresno officials remove basketball rims, tennis nets at parks
ABC30 following CDC's social distancing recommendations, moving to remote anchoring
Man hospitalized after Selma drive-by shooting, expected to survive
Fresno Co. reports first coronavirus death, officials looking to ramp up testing
Kobe Bryant posthumously selected for Hall of Fame
Show More
CA ranks next to last in completed COVID-19 testing rates
Fresno landlord trying to evict family during coronavirus crisis
Tulare County shuts down district office after 2 health workers test positive for COVID-19
Visalia Rescue Mission continues homeless services with help from donors
Valley lettuce industry hit hard by effects of COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News