Politics

Trump says transcript of Ukraine conversation to be released

WASHINGTON -- Democrats lined up in ever greater numbers Tuesday urging an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, pushed to action by his phone call with Ukraine's new leader and what Trump may or may not have said about corruption, frozen U.S. millions and Democratic rival Joe Biden. Trump said he would release a transcript of the call on Wednesday.

Attention focused on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has resisted calls for an impeachment inquiry for months. But as more members of her caucus pressed for a probe - including crucial moderates in political swing districts - the speaker planned to huddle with her members late Tuesday afternoon. Advisers said she would make a statement on the path forward at 5 p.m. EDT.

In an appearance ahead of that meeting, Pelosi sidestepped questions about whether she believed Trump's actions were impeachable, but she said it would be wrong for the president to ask a foreign leader for help investigating Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination.


"We don't ask foreign governments to help us in our election," Pelosi said.

At issue is a summer phone call Trump had with Ukraine's president, which came to Congress' attention through a whistleblower complaint. Trump has insisted he did nothing wrong in the call, but has suggested he raised Biden and his son Hunter as part of discussions over corruption in Ukraine - despite no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of either man.

Moments before Pelosi spoke, Trump tweeted that he had authorized the release on Wednesday of a transcript of the call.

"You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call," Trump said.

Trump's reference to Biden on the call raised questions about whether the president improperly used his office to pressure another country as a way of hurting one of his chief Democratic rivals.

On Monday, it was reported that Trump had ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine a few days before a phone call with Zelenskiy

The call is at the center of an intelligence whistleblower complaint.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsunited nationsnew yorkdonald trumpunited nationsu.s. & worldiranpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old recovering after gang-related shooting in Coalinga
Trump attacks globalism, while putting pressure on Iran at UN
Football player who collapsed during game is brain dead
Recall expanded for blood pressure medication
Coalinga man arrested after stabbing his mom in the head, police say
Boy's remarkable recovery one week after nearly drowning in Kings River
Visalia pastor shares family's message after tragic death of 2-year-old
Show More
2-year-old boy and father, subjects of Amber Alert, found dead in Tuolumne Co.
Serial college campus groper accused of escalating to break-in
Man arrested, accused of raping and kidnapping woman in Dinuba
Paul Blanco dealerships deceived customers, AG alleges
6.0 quake hits Puerto Rico, no damage immediately reported
More TOP STORIES News