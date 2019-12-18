President Trump tweets grievances ahead of impeachment vote, rally in Battle Creek, Mich.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- An indignant and defiant President Donald Trump stared down Wednesday's impending impeachment votes as he has every obstacle in his presidency: by broadcasting his grievances via tweet.The White House insisted Trump would be busy working rather than focused on the proceedings in the House, but Trump spent his morning tweeting and retweeting, expressing fury and disbelief. He has a campaign rally scheduled for Wednesday night in Battle Creek, Michigan."Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!" Trump wrote in one of 45 tweets posted before noon. He asked his followers to "Say a PRAYER!"As members of the House debated the articles of impeachment, Trump's urgency appeared to escalate as he switched to all capital letters: "SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!" he wrote.For Trump, it was an acknowledgment of the inevitable: that he will become just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House of Representatives. While he and White House officials have tried to brush off the significance - noting there is little chance he will be convicted by the Republican-controlled Senate and removed from office - allies nonetheless acknowledge that Trump has indeed been angry over the stain the episode will leave on his legacy.Trump is facing two articles of impeachment. The first charges him with abuse of power for allegedly pressuring the president of Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rivals while crucial U.S. security aid was being withheld. The second charges him with obstruction of Congress for stonewalling investigative efforts.While Trump had little on his public schedule as the debate was taking place Wednesday, he was planning his own counterprogramming in the evening, holding a campaign rally in the battleground state of Michigan.In Battle Creek, the president's diehard supporters worked to build his Midwestern firewall."Uplifting to be here with other Americans who feel the way I do," said Stephanie Wallbridge, Trump supporter."Once in a lifetime chance to see the best president in history," said Brad Weeks of Jackson, Miss., who is attending his first Trump rally.Bundled and braving the cold in snow-covered Battle Creek, Trump's voters want the president to know they support him."We're going to cheer loudly for him and support him," Wallbridge said."What has been wrong is Democrats trying to destroy the fabric of our country," said Timothy Regan, Trump supporter."I think we have two different worlds," said protester Tom Moran. "That's what worries me the most."Outside the rally, each side barely acknowledged the other."Trump is such a danger I feel we have to impeach him, and have to try and stop him," said protester Rolf Huebel.The cheers are likely to be louder than the boos at the rally, however, which, if current timing holds, will be taking place as the House votes on the articles of impeachment.Trump's campaign has experienced a surge in contributions and volunteers during the proceedings and was hoping to raise an additional $2 million Wednesday ahead of the votes.Conway said recent polling and the influx of money suggest "this entire exercise has blown up in the Democrats' face." Polls indicate the public is divided over whether Trump should be impeached and removed from office, though opinions have generally remained steady.Trump, for his part, had plenty to say via tweet, declaring that Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "Will go down in history as worst Speaker." He also generously retweeted allies' comments from his favorite morning show, "Fox & Friends," as the hosts sought to reassure conservative voters that Trump remains in good spirits despite the looming vote.