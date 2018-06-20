TULARE

Tulare mayor Carlton Jones has been ousted from his job amid public outcry following comments on ag

The vote by the Tulare City Council was unanimous, with even Jones voting to name a new mayor. (KFSN)

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Tulare City Council caved under popular pressure Tuesday night, voting unanimously to replace Carlton Jones as mayor.

Farmers have been demanding a new mayor since Jones' criticism of the ag industry went viral on Facebook.

The fate of Jones grew more and more evident as the night went on.


His showdown with the ag industry was not going to end well in an area known as the breadbasket of the world.

"I've got news for you. The farming community doesn't sit around all day and watch TV and wait for a paycheck," said an angry speaker.

Hours before the meeting began one of the valley's largest ag companies, Gar Tootelian, held a tailgate across the street.


They say their offering of free food and free signs show the mayor they do care about the community, unlike what his comments suggested.


Tulare resident Arlene Vander Eyk said, "It's not right for his to represent us, and speak badly about ag, and say all these terrible things."

Jones got into hot water last month his comments about ag causing asthma and cancer went viral. He says the messages were sent in private and taken out of context, but he doesn't regret what he wrote.

"I'm not going to apologize for telling the truth. I will apologize for letting myself getting into an argument on Facebook."


Even after taking the stand to defend himself, Jones says he felt like the mind of the crowd was made up.


There have been calls of boycotting businesses in Tulare.

"The fact that this type of a mob can move this type of a council, they will be back," said Jones.

In the end, even he voted in support of naming a new mayor.

The council decided to name David Macedo as their new mayor.


Carlton Jones will remain a Tulare City Councilmember. His term ends in 2020.
