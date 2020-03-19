2020 presidential election

Tulsi Gabbard drops Democratic presidential bid, offers full support to Joe Biden

In this Feb. 8, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

WASHINGTON -- Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is suspending her presidential campaign, ending a long-shot 2020 effort that saw her feuding with Hillary Clinton and raising fears among Democrats that she would mount a third-party candidacy.

She's offering her full support to Joe Biden. Gabbard attracted a sizable following in New Hampshire but largely failed to resonate elsewhere.

Gabbard publicly feuded with Hillary Clinton during her 2020 run and ended up suing her for defamation.

Democrats have feared she would mount a third-party run for the presidency, potentially siphoning votes away from the eventual Democratic nominee. But Gabbard has said she isn't considering that.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspresidential race2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldelection
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Biden, Sanders take on coronavirus pandemic during Democratic debate
Debate fact check: Examining claims from Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders
Elbow bump, social distancing on display at Democratic debate
Biden says he'll pick a female VP; Sanders 'in all likelihood' would too
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump gives update on COVID-19 pandemic
Fresno calls for 'shelter in place' amid COVID-19 concerns
Road closed after man is fatally hit by driver in central Fresno
Health officials confirm third COVID-19 case in Fresno County
Central CA coronavirus cases
Coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new cases, offers hope to world
Health officials confirm fifth COVID-19 case in Tulare County
Show More
Fresno, Clovis officials hoping for cooperation with recent changes amid COVID-19 outbreak
It's official: First gas station drops price to 99 cents
Unemployment surges by 70,000; impact of COVID-19 felt in labor market
Central CA events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
Fresno Unified "not ready" to make decision about school year
More TOP STORIES News