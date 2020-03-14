Coronavirus

US to restrict travel to UK, Ireland amid COVID-19 crisis

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Mike Pence said the United States is restricting travel to and from the United Kingdom and Ireland to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

He said this is slated to go into effect Monday at midnight.

Under the restrictions, American citizens, green card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the U.S., but will be funneled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders, according to two people familiar with the plan who spoke on condition of anonymity before the official announcement expected Saturday.

RELATED: Trump declares national state of emergency over coronavirus outbreak

During an impromptu news conference Saturday, President Donald Trump also said he is "considering" a domestic travel ban in certain areas of the country.

The president previously announced a 30-day restriction in travel to most of Europe, which the World Health Organization now labels the "epicenter" of the outbreak.

The United States has confirmed more than 2,000 cases and nearly 50 deaths. Cases were reported in 49 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.irelandtravelcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
Italy dances, sings its way through coronavirus lockdown
Trump says he was tested for COVID-19, awaiting results
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
Second person in Tulare County tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus could drive the U.S. into a recession: Economist
Family remembers Hanford soldier killed in Iraq
All Clovis Unified schools have been shut down through April 13 amid coronavirus concerns
Power restored after central Fresno garage fire
Coronavirus update: Fresno Unified shuts down all schools until April 13
Show More
SCCCD cancels all in-person classes for 4 days
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
Soldier from Hanford killed during strike in Iraq, DOD says
4 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News