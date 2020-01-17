Politics

US service members injured in Jan. 8 Iran missile attack, officials say

U.S. Soldiers inspect the site of Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

WASHINGTON -- U.S. officials said on Thursday some American troops were injured in the Iranian missile attack from earlier this month despite initial reports that no one was hurt.

ABC News confirmed approximately 11 U.S. service members were flown out of Iraq for treatment in the last 24 to 36 hours.

Eight were taken to Landstuhl, Germany, while another three were transported to Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

Some injured in the Jan. 8 attack on the Ain al-Asad base in Iraq suffered traumatic brain injuries. They were recently evacuated out of Iraq.

The severity of their injuries was not clear due to HIPPA laws. A U.S. official said the service members' symptoms had worsened enough to warrant being evacuated.

"While no U.S. service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed," Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.

Iran's attack was retaliation for a U.S. airstrike near a Baghdad airport that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsiraqmilitaryu.s. & worldiran
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
19-year-old ex-Marine arrested in the murder of 16-year-old Madera Co. girl
Nearly 200 people sick with stomach virus after visiting Yosemite
300 officers take down Tulare Co. gang in massive operation
Fresno Co. officials accused of stealing from the dead
Merced identity thieves caught with 80 stolen credit cards, 100 checks
Revised Fresno pot ordinance on its way to final vote
Coroner identifies 17-year-old killed in Fresno County shooting
Show More
Man, 27, shot in Fresno County, roadway closed as deputies investigate
Trump impeachment trial begins, senators vowing 'impartial justice'
3 shot when gunman opens fire outside central Fresno gas station
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Merced, CHP says
UPDATE: Missing 63-year-old man found safe, police say
More TOP STORIES News