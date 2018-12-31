Valley law enforcement agencies prepare for release of officer records under new law

The Porterville Police Department doesn't receive very many public records requests.But Chief Eric Kroutil is making sure his agency is ready to comply with a new state law that allows members of the public to request and receive previously confidential police records."We're just making the assumption that we're going to get some of these record requests," he said.Senate Bill 1421 was signed into law in September and becomes effective January 1st, 2019.It will allow Californians to access peace officer records, including investigative reports, audio and video evidence, materials sent to the district attorney's office for review and copies of disciplinary records-specifically related to incidents where an officer fired a gun, used force that resulted in death or great bodily injury, was found to have sexually assaulted a member of the public, or was found to have been dishonest in reporting, investigating, or prosecuting a crime.Chief Kroutil says his department has already found those records that may be released under the new law."We've got those identified, we've got them separated and we're pretty much ready to go," Kroutil said. "Our hang-up is going to be the audio and the video. Some of these older cases, you know, they're on tapes. So we're having to transfer those tapes and that's going to take some time."The law allows law enforcement agencies to delay record requests for certain reasons, and to redact records, such as an officer's personal data or information, information that poses a danger to the officer or another person, or in order to protect the anonymity of complainants and witnesses.Kroutil says redactions of paper records are straightforward, but audio and visual will require more work.And while he has some privacy-related concerns with the law, he understands its purpose, and he'll make sure they abide by it."Hopefully we do our best at redaction and both comply with the law but then address the concerns of privacy not just for our officers but the members of the public," Kroutil said.Statements from other law enforcement agencies about SB 1421