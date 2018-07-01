POLITICS

Valley woman's fight for equal pay set to make national news

EMBED </>More Videos

Harper's Bazaar will highlight Aileen Rizo's court battle with the Fresno county office of education in the August issue. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Harper's Bazaar will highlight Aileen Rizo's court battle with the Fresno County Office of Education in the August issue.

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously in April that pay differences based on prior salaries discriminate against women.

Rizo is now working on a settlement with the office of education to make sure the ruling sticks and she doesn't have to fight for it all the way to the Supreme Court.

"So what we're doing is we're taking out a loophole by that ninth circuit decision and allowing women to have a fair playing field when they come to a new job. Pay a woman for her experience, her education, her expertise, but don't look at her previous salary," said Rizo.

She is also running for state assembly against Republican incumbent Jim Patterson.

Rizo says her campaign stands apart because she is fighting for workers and for stronger support for stem education, which is also the subject of her Ph.D. studies.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News