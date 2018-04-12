CALIFORNIA

Voters may get chance to vote on splitting California into 3 states

It looks like voters could get a chance to decide whether California should be split into three states. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO --
It looks like voters could get a chance to decide whether California should be split into three states. It's called CAL 3. It's an initiative to divide California into three different states.

You may remember that venture capitalist Tim Draper authored an initiative to break up the state. Now, he says it has received enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot.

Thursday, Draper announced they've collected more than 600,000 signatures in favor of the idea.

RELATED: Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle

They will be submitted to election officials next week. Assuming they are verified, voters will get to weigh in on the November ballot.

Draper asserts California is flawed beyond repair. "The state government is awful. We have the worst government, worst state government. It costs us the most and we get the worst service. So all these things are going to potentially be improved," said Draper.

The three-way split goes like this: Northern California would include the Bay Area all the way to the Oregon border. Southern California would begin in Fresno and cover most of the southern state. And a new California would begin in Los Angeles County and cover most of the coastal areas.

EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia

Even if the measure passed, Congress would have the last word.

By the way, this initiative has no connection to the efforts to have California secede from the United States.

He said with a "fresh start" the three new states can be safer states with better roads and schools and lower taxes.

Click here to see a map of how California would be split under CAL 3.
