Voters pass Prop 11 that will require ambulance service employees to remain on-call during work breaks

California voters passed Proposition 11 which will require private-sector emergency ambulance employees to remain "on-call" during work breaks, and eliminates certain employer liability.Employees will be paid at their regular pay rate during their breaks.Backers said it could potentially reduce ambulance response times to life-threatening emergencies, by allowing crews to be routed to a nearby call, even if they are "on break."Supporters also believe local governments will save tens of millions of dollars each year by lowering the cost of emergency ambulance (EMS) costs.Major supporters included American Medical Response (AMR) (A Major Private Ambulance operator, contracts with several cities & counties statewide), Californians for Emergency Preparedness & Safety.