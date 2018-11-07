VOTE 2018

Voters pass Prop 11 that will require ambulance service employees to remain on-call during work breaks

California voters passed Proposition 11 which will require private-sector emergency ambulance employees to remain "on-call" during work breaks, and eliminates certain employer liability.

Employees will be paid at their regular pay rate during their breaks.

Backers said it could potentially reduce ambulance response times to life-threatening emergencies, by allowing crews to be routed to a nearby call, even if they are "on break."

Supporters also believe local governments will save tens of millions of dollars each year by lowering the cost of emergency ambulance (EMS) costs.

Major supporters included American Medical Response (AMR) (A Major Private Ambulance operator, contracts with several cities & counties statewide), Californians for Emergency Preparedness & Safety.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvote 2018midterm electionsvoting
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VOTE 2018
These women made history on Tuesday
Latest: Fresno City Council races, Measures and other races in Fresno County
Rep. Jim Costa will retain his seat, defeating newcomer Elizabeth Heng
ABC30 tracks the November midterm election results
Election 2018 results: Here are the races to know
More vote 2018
POLITICS
Rudy Salas reelected to State Assembly District 32
Brian Poochigian takes the win in Visalia District 3 City Council
These women made history on Tuesday
Latest: Fresno City Council races, Measures and other races in Fresno County
Rep. Jim Costa will retain his seat, defeating newcomer Elizabeth Heng
More Politics
Top Stories
ABC30 tracks the November midterm election results
Latest: Fresno City Council races, Measures and other races in Fresno County
Dem. Melissa Hurtado wins State Senate Dist. 14 in upset
Rudy Salas reelected to State Assembly District 32
California voters reject measure to limit dialysis profits
Voters reject measure that would have allowed more rent control
Californians pass Prop 12: Farm animal confinement initiative
ELECTION 2018: Results of all 11 California propositions
Show More
Brian Poochigian takes the win in Visalia District 3 City Council
Democrats' total control of Legislature hinges on key race
Rep. Devin Nunes will retain his seat, defeating Andrew Janz
Rep. Jim Costa will retain his seat, defeating newcomer Elizabeth Heng
Newsom wins CA governor's race over Cox
More News