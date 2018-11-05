FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Voters are shattering early voting records all across the country.
In Fresno County, the clerk has already received nearly as many vote-by-mail envelopes as in 2014.
Over 1,100 people alone stopped by the clerk's office Monday to drop off their ballots and 97,000 votes have already been cast in Fresno County.
"If you are planning on coming tomorrow, it probably will take you a little while but we will efficiently process you through," said Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth.
Many voters say it's their enthusiasm or disdain for President Trump that drove them to the polls far faster than in 2014.
"I think mostly because of everything that's going on with the wall in Mexico." said voter Lucy Acosta.
Local candidates are capitalizing off of that energy.
While gubernatorial candidates plead their case across the state Monday, local parties made thousands of calls for their candidates.
"We have over 35,000 mailers that we've been sharing with all the neighborhoods and precincts in the area," said local Republican Lisa Moreno.
The Fresno County Clerk says early voting numbers bodes a healthy turnout tomorrow.
"If you don't vote, then whatever you're unhappy with is your own fault," said voter Cindy Gregory.
So far, 20% of eligible voters have already cast their ballot.
The Clerk's Office says the number one question they received Monday, was where is my polling place?
