POLITICS

Voters shattering early voting records across the nation, including Fresno County

EMBED </>More Videos

Over 1,100 people stopped by the clerk's office Monday to drop off their ballots and 97,000 votes have already been cast in Fresno County.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Voters are shattering early voting records all across the country.

In Fresno County, the clerk has already received nearly as many vote-by-mail envelopes as in 2014.

Over 1,100 people alone stopped by the clerk's office Monday to drop off their ballots and 97,000 votes have already been cast in Fresno County.

"If you are planning on coming tomorrow, it probably will take you a little while but we will efficiently process you through," said Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth.

Many voters say it's their enthusiasm or disdain for President Trump that drove them to the polls far faster than in 2014.

"I think mostly because of everything that's going on with the wall in Mexico." said voter Lucy Acosta.

Local candidates are capitalizing off of that energy.

While gubernatorial candidates plead their case across the state Monday, local parties made thousands of calls for their candidates.

"We have over 35,000 mailers that we've been sharing with all the neighborhoods and precincts in the area," said local Republican Lisa Moreno.

The Fresno County Clerk says early voting numbers bodes a healthy turnout tomorrow.

"If you don't vote, then whatever you're unhappy with is your own fault," said voter Cindy Gregory.

So far, 20% of eligible voters have already cast their ballot.

The Clerk's Office says the number one question they received Monday, was where is my polling place?

Click here if you need to find your polling place.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsvotingelectionvote 2018Fresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Why the NBA community has gotten serious about getting out the vote
Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave
Teachers dress up 'Make America Great Again' border wall
Law experts weigh in on Trump's call to end birthright citizenship
More politics
POLITICS
CA VOTING GUIDE: What to know about the midterm elections
Parkland shooting survivors vote for the first time
Construction of 6-mile Texas border wall to begin February
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
More Politics
Top Stories
Central Fresno family survives carbon monoxide scare
More than 540,000 marijuana plants removed from illegal grow near Dos Palos
Ruiz Foods team members donated over 2,000 lbs of food to community organizations
Layoffs and furloughs affect at least 100 Hanford Faraday Future employees
Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Visalia Little League
Convicted SoCal killers Andrew Urdiales, Virendra Govin found dead in San Quentin
Edison High School students learning how to install solar panels
Fowler police officer fired after arrest for beating up four women
Show More
Man behind 2017 Fresno County shooting spree sentenced to 354 years to life in prison
Consumer Watch: 2018 car reliability results
Separate late night shootings injure two women while behind the wheel
Police investigating shooting that sent teen to hospital with gunshot wound in SE Fresno
Texas police chief rescues baby who stopped breathing at traffic light
More News