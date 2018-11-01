California's General Election, also known as the midterm election, is taking place on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Across the state polls are open from 7:00 am. until 8:00 pm.
If you're ready to make your voice heard, but not sure where your polling place is located, or if you are registered to vote, you can use the state's online voter status tool.
Remember, if you are not registered to vote, in most cases you can still cast a provisional ballot in person at your County Clerk office, thanks to the conditional voter registration process. We have posted information on elections offices below.
After the election, make sure your vote is counted. All elections offices in California allow voters to check the status of a vote-by-mail or provisional ballot, many even offer an online lookup tool. Check the listings below.
Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters
Address: 2221 Kern St, Fresno CA 93721
Website: FresnoVote.com
Phone Number: (559) 600-8683
Check Vote-By-Mail Ballot Status: click here
Check Provisional Ballot Status: (559) 600-8683
Kings County Elections Office
Address: 1400 W Lacey Blvd, Hanford CA 93230
Website: King County Elections
Phone Number: (559) 852-4401
Check Vote-By-Mail Ballot Status: click here or call (559) 852-4401
Check Provisional Ballot Status: click here or call (559) 852-4401
Madera County Clerk-Recorder, Elections Division
Address: 200 West 4th St, Madera CA 93637
Website: VoteMadera.com
Phone Number: (800) 435-0509
Check Vote-By-Mail Ballot Status: use the California Voter Status tool or call (800) 435-0509
Check Provisional Ballot Status: (800) 435-0509
Mariposa County Clerk
Address: 4982 10th St, Mariposa CA 95338
Website: Mariposa County Elections
Phone Number: (866) 607-8241
Check Vote-By-Mail Ballot Status: use the California Voter Status tool or call (866) 607-8241
Check Provisional Ballot Status: (866) 607-8241
Merced County Registrar of Voters
Address: 2222 M St, Room 14, Merced CA 95340
Website: Merced County Elections
Phone Number: (800) 561-0619
Check Vote-By-Mail Ballot Status: click here or call (800) 561-0619
Check Provisional Ballot Status: (800) 561-0619
Tulare County Registrar of Voters
Address: 5951 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia CA 93277
Website: Tulare County Elections
Phone Number: (559) 624-7300
Check Vote-By-Mail Ballot Status: click here
Check Provisional Ballot Status: (559) 624-7300
