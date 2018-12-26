POLITICS

Border wall GoFundMe reaches $17 million, but unclear how US would get money

EMBED </>More Videos

Companies created potential designs for the border wall (KTRK)

MIRAMAR, Florida --
A GoFundMe account set up by an Air Force veteran to fund President Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall has topped $17 million, but it remains unclear how the U.S. government would get the money.

The campaign, entitled "We The People Will Fund The Wall", launched last Sunday with a goal of $1 billion.

In a statement on the page, Brian Kolfage assured contributors that the fundraiser was not a scam and that he had contacted the Trump administration about how to deliver the money.

Citizens can mail money as "gifts to the United States," according to the U.S. Treasury Department, but it's not clear whether the Department of Homeland Security can accept gifts.

Furthermore, the money can only go into a "general fund" that must be allocated by Congress.

Kolfage is a Purple Heart recipient and triple amputee. He wrote that if the 63 million people who supported Trump's election pledge $80 apiece, the wall will become a reality.

"As a veteran who has given so much, three limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today," Kolfage wrote. "Too many Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens and too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society."

Kolfage also wrote that he is a supporter of legal immigration.

"I have grandparents who immigrated to America legally, they did it the correct way and it's time we uphold our laws," Kolfage wrote.

He wrote that donors would get a refund if the fundraising goal isn't met.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfundraiserveterangofundmeborder wallPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Border agents to do health check on minors after 2nd child death
Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery: Court
Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
More Politics
Top Stories
Police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County; manhunt underway
Man charged with throwing 2 dogs off balcony, killing 1
Camp Fire victims recount harrowing escape from flames
Border agents to do health check on minors after 2nd child death
Man donates van to couple who had theirs stolen in Oxnard
Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery: Court
Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to $348M after drawing
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
Show More
Woman chases down porch pirate, gets package back
11 tips on 'happy returns' of unwanted gifts
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
Lakers lose LeBron James to groin injury, rout Warriors
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
More News