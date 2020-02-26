2020 presidential election

Elizabeth Warren presses Bloomberg over NDAs, reports of comments to female employees

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Charleston Gaillard Center on February 25, 2020, in Charleston, South Carolina. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is slamming rival Mike Bloomberg over a news report that he told a female employee to "kill it" when she became pregnant. The former New York City mayor denies it.

Invoking her own personal story of discrimination on the job after she became pregnant, Warren escalated her push to get Bloomberg to release all former employees from nondisclosure agreements they signed while working at his media company. The two Democratic presidential hopefuls are tangling on Tuesday night at a pivotal debate in South Carolina, which holds its primary on Saturday.

Bloomberg is denying that he made the incendiary remark to a former female employee: "Never said it, period."

He is also apologizing for off-color remarks he is reported to have made to female employees, but he has declined to address Warren's call that he issue a more blanket release from nondisclosure agreements than the three women he has recently released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmichael bloombergdebateelizabeth warrendemocrats2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Sanders to Putin: You're not going to interfere in any more elections
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sanders faces attacks in Democrats' debate-stage clash
Biden says he can best appeal to black voters, pledges to win SC primary
Sanders to Putin: You're not going to interfere in any more elections
What to know ahead of Super Tuesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral for Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa held in Delano
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Woman in critical condition after firefighters rescue her from fire
Sanger family devastated by death of man killed by suspected drunk driver
Fresno officials urging public to take extra precautions with Coronavirus
Disney names new CEO; Bob Iger to stay on as executive chairman
California lottery didn't give $36M to schools, auditor says
Show More
Student-athletes moving domestic violence victims for free
Dry conditions prompt early start to irrigation season in North Valley
Recent fake chain scam in southeast Fresno similar across the state
Round Table delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in downtown Fresno
2 children save baby sister from being strangled by mother
More TOP STORIES News