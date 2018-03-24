MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events around the country

EMBED </>More Videos

See speakers and scenes from March for our Lives rallies around the country. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

Summoned to action by student survivors of the Florida school shooting, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied in the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to press for gun control in one of the biggest youth protests since the Vietnam era.

Organizers of the March for Our Lives rally in Washington hoped their protest would match in numbers and spirit last year's women's march, one of the biggest protests in the capital since the Vietnam era and one that far exceeded predictions of 300,000 demonstrators.

PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country

In addition to the main march in Washington, large rallies also took shape in such cities as Boston, Houston, Minneapolis and Parkland, Florida, the site of the Feb. 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
politicsgun violencegun safetygun controlschool shootingschool safetyu.s. & worldwashington d.c.parkland school shootingprotestMarch for Our Lives
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
Weapons banned during Trump, Pence NRA appearance
March for our Lives organizers plan weekend town halls with local lawmakers
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
March for Our Lives organizers reveal movement's next step
Debunked falsehoods about Parkland shooting
More March for Our Lives
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News