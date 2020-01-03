Iranian general killed: What Americans should know about US airstrike

Here's everything Americans should know about this attack and its implications:
What happened, exactly?
Around midnight Friday, an armed American drone struck a top Iranian military general, who was in his vehicle on an access road near the Baghdad airport in Iraq. He was the target of the attack.
Who was the Iranian general killed?
Gen. Qassem Soleimani was the head of Iran's elite Quds Force.
The 62-year-old is credited as the architect of Iran's regional military alliances, responsible for forging close ties to militant groups and political factions throughout the Middle East.
Soleimani rose to prominence by advising forces fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq and in Syria to support President Bashar Assad.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called him the "international face of resistance." Soleimani remains popular among many Iranians, who see him as a selfless hero fighting Iran's enemies abroad.
The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, and five others, including the PMF's airport protocol officer, Mohammed Reda, Iraqi officials said.
Why was Soleimani killed?
The Defense Department said it killed Soleimani because he "was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."
It also accused Soleimani of approving the two-day attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.
Tensions between Iran and the United States have continued to grow since President Donald Trump withdrew from nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions in 2018.
Will the United States go to war with Iran?
While it is too early to say whether or not the two countries will go to war, this killing could ignite a conflict that engulfs the whole region, endangering U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria and beyond.
Iran has vowed "harsh retaliation" for the U.S. airstrike, and the country has allies throughout the Middle East -- in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and the Gaza Strip -- who received aid, arms and training from Tehran.
That could include anything from challenging U.S. warships in the Persian Gulf, firing ballistic missiles or deploying allies.
The killing, and the possibility of war, may also discourage Iran from responding swiftly or at all.
Should Americans be concerned?
The United States urged its U.S. citizens to leave Iraq "immediately." Around 5,200 American troops are based in Iraq, where they mainly train Iraqi forces and help to combat Islamic State militants.
There is no immediate threat to Americans at home, but law enforcement in big cities like New York and Los Angeles are taking steps to prevent retaliation.
Have spoken with Commissioner Shea + Dep Commissioner Miller about immediate steps NYPD will take to protect key NYC locations from any attempt by Iran or its terrorist allies to retaliate against America. We will have to be vigilant against this threat for a long time to come.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 3, 2020
Global powers warned Friday that the world has become a more dangerous place and urged restraint.
The Secure Community Network, the nation's top organization dedicated to protecting synagogues and Jewish institutions, also urged Jewish communities to be vigilant and report suspicious activity.
"The potential for threats to the Jewish communities outside of Israel cannot be disregarded," a statement issued Thursday read. "Hezbollah and Iran have in the past responded to attacks via overseas terrorism, such as the 1994 suicide truck bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and the 1992 attack at the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires."
What else happens now?
Oil prices surged and most major global stock markets declined Friday after news of the killing.
Benchmark U.S. crude climbed $2.19 to $63.37 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
What does this mean for President Trump?
Trump was vacationing on his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, but sent out a tweet of an American flag.
January 3, 2020
The dramatic attack comes at the start of a year in which Trump faces both a Senate trial following his impeachment by the Congress and a re-election campaign. It marks a potential turning point in the Middle East and represents a drastic change for American policy toward Iran after months of tensions.
It's unclear what legal authority the U.S. relied on to carry out the attack.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Trump had "tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox," saying it could leave the U.S. "on the brink of a major conflict across the Middle East." Other Democratic White House hopefuls also criticized Trump's order.
But Trump allies were quick to praise the action. "To the Iranian government: if you want more, you will get more," tweeted South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.