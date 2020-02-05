state of the union

State of the Union 2020: Why Democrats chanted 'H.R. 3' at Trump

Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib gesture as President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address at the Capitol on Feb. 4, 2020. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON -- When President Donald Trump called on Congress during his State of the Union speech to send him legislation to lower prescription drug prices, House Democrats had a ready response.

"H.R. 3! H.R. 3!" chanted Democrats, jumping to their feet Tuesday night, holding up three fingers.

That was a reference to the House-passed bill that requires the federal government's Medicare program to negotiate for lower prices on insulin and other must-have drugs Americans rely on.

The legislation is formally named the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, after the late House Oversight Committee chairman from Maryland.

Trump derided the ailing Cummings' Baltimore-area district as a "rat and rodent-infested mess" last summer, when the chairman was conducting oversight on the president's immigration policies and child and family detentions at the border.

The drug price reduction bill was passed by the House in December on a largely party-line vote. It is one of many major bills sitting untouched in the Republican-controlled Senate.
