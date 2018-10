What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?

EMBED >More News Videos Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says the Democrats' treatment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is the "most despicable thing" he has seen in politics.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is defending President Trump's remarks mocking Christine Blasey Ford, the Bay Area professor accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault."Everything he said was factual. He's frustrated his nominee has been treated so badly", said Graham during an interview with the Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg "Factual? It was a personal degrading attack on someone who is private citizen," questioned Goldberg."Well, you know. Here's what's personally degrading. This what you get when you go through a trailer park with a $100 bill," said Graham.That "trailer park" comment was a reference to a remark made by James Carville, a strategist to former president Bill Clinton.Carville made a derogatory remark after Paula Jones accused Clinton of sexually harassing her in a Little Rock hotel room in the 1990's."If you drag a hundred dollar bill through a trailer park, you never know what you'll find," said Carville.On Wednesday, Graham alluded to the fact that people don't always get treated with respect during high-profile cases."I know what can happen to a woman who comes forward in a political environment, said Graham.