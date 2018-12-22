GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Government shutdown: What will and won't happen during government shutdown

As lawmakers and President Donald Trump spar over funding for his border wall, the prospect of a partial government shutdown is on the horizon.

By
If the U.S. government actually shuts down, what will and won't happen? Here is what we found out.

Q: Does Congress still get paid during a shutdown?

A: Yes, but members of Congress can voluntarily give up their salary during a shutdown, and many have done that in the past.

Q: What happens to the military?
A: U.S. military operations will continue around the world.

Q: What about service members' paychecks?
A: Service members do not get paid during the shutdown, but will continue to work. Most civilian Department of Defense employees will be furloughed.

Q: What about passport services from the State Department?
A: State Department has not made official decisions on passport and visa services.

Q: Will I get my mail?

A: You will still get your mail.

Q: What happens to the Supreme Court?
A: Supreme Court will continue to operate.

Q: Social Security?
A: Social Security Administration will continue to issue checks.

Q: Medicare and Medicaid?
A: Medicare and Medicaid will continue to be accepted, but customer service at these agencies may be impacted by furloughed employees.
Q: What about NASA?

A: Mission Control will still operate 24/7 to support the astronauts in space. However, support services like social media and NASA TV will be impacted.

Q: What if I want to buy a gun?
A: FBI says gun background checks will continue during the shutdown.

Q: Will National Parks be open?
A: National Parks should be open, but some areas may be limited because staff will be furloughed.

EMBED More News Videos

