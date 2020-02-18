2020 presidential election

What to know about Wednesday's Nevada Democratic debate: Time, channel

LAS VEGAS -- On Wednesday, Feb. 19, contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination will take the stage at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas for the final debate before Nevada's caucus this weekend.

In order to qualify, candidates either had to meet a polling threshold or win a pledged delegate in Iowa or New Hampshire earlier this month. According to an ABC News analysis, the following candidates have qualified to participate in the Nevada debate:

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
  • Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren


Moderators include Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Hallie Jackson and Vanessa Hauc of NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo and Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent. Candidates will be allotted 75 seconds for answers and 45 seconds for follow-ups.

The debate will be broadcast on NBC and MSNBC beginning at 9 p.m. ET and can also be live-streamed on The Nevada Independent's website.

The next Democratic presidential debate will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina. It will be presented by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. The South Carolina primaries will take place just days later.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnevadadebatepresidential racedemocrats2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bloomberg qualifies for Nevada debate
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ahead of Nevada caucuses, Dem candidates focus on Bloomberg
Pete Buttigieg holds fundraisers in the Bay Area
Sen. Bernie Sanders takes aim at PG&E in campaign video
Trump, Bloomberg exchange mean tweets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
24-year-old identified as victim of deadly shooting in northwest Fresno
16 shots fired at abandoned central Fresno home, police say
Reedley DMV opening office Saturday for people to apply for REAL ID
Man accused of targeting ex-girlfriend in downtown Fresno to be sentenced
Man with autism has specially-designed trike stolen in SE Fresno
Harry Styles robbed at knifepoint in London on Valentine's Day
Clovis Unified school resource officer arrested on multiple charges
Show More
Dog rescue group calls for registry of animal abusers in CA
Fresno woman returns to U.S., still in coronavirus quarantine
Investigators: Man strangled 6-year-old SC girl before killing himself
Employee shot after fight breaks out at Fresno sushi restaurant
Bloomberg qualifies for Nevada debate
More TOP STORIES News