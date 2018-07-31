Here are some details about the when, the why and the what of his speech.
When will it air and how can I watch it?
The speech will air at 9 p.m. Eastern Time, which means at 6 p.m. here on the West Coast.
I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019
You can watch it on air on ABC30 or on www.ABC30.com .
What is the President expected to say?
Trump will likely argue that a "crisis" at the U.S.-Mexico border requires the border wall he's demanding before ending the partial government shutdown.
There is also a possibility that the President will declare a national emergency to allow him to move forward with the wall without Congress approval for funding it. Such a move would certainly draw legal challenges.
Why is he holding a prime-time address?
The speech is likely part of Trump's efforts to put pressure on Democrats and convince America he must get funding for his long-promised border wall.
Trump's refusal to sign a budget without billions for the border has forced a partial government shutdown, and left hundreds of thousands of federal workers, including air traffic controllers, national park employees and IRS workers, furloughed.
The shutdown, now in its 18th day, is the second-longest in history. Many federal workers have been thrown into financial difficulties after facing missed paychecks, and leaders across the political spectrum have been growing anxious about its impact.
What do the Democrats say about his speech?
The address will be followed by a televised rebuttal from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who strongly oppose the wall and have repeatedly called on Trump to reopen the rest of government while border negotiations continue.
Is there really a border crisis?
The President and other administration officials say there is, both on national security and humanitarian grounds. Two children have died in border custody, and an influx of families is straining health care and immigration services for asylum-seekers.
But critics say the security risks are overblown and the administration is at least partly to blame for the humanitarian situation. While the number of illegal border crossings is down from 1.6 million in 2000 to less than 400,000 last year, the number of families coming over the border has risen sharply. Some say Trump's hardline policies are slowing the process for those people, creating an overwhelming bottleneck at the border.
