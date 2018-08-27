JOHN MCCAIN

White House flag back at half-staff for Sen. John McCain after widespread criticism

EMBED </>More Videos

White House returns flag to half-staff after criticism for raising it during mourning for Sen. John McCain

WASHINGTON --
Flags at the White House were back at half-staff Monday after objections mounted and Senate leaders of both parties formally requested that American flags at government buildings stay that way to honor Sen. John McCain.



The flags were raised to full staff earlier, and President Donald Trump passed up several chances to comment on McCain, with whom he had frequently traded criticism.

The flags at the White House had been lowered a day earlier but were back up on Monday, in a break with tradition. That brought complaints from both right and left, including the America Legion.

"On the behalf of The American Legion's two million wartime veterans, I strongly urge you to make an appropriate presidential proclamation noting Senator McCain's death and legacy of service to our nation, and that our nation's flag be half-staffed through his internment," said a statement to Trump from Denise Rohan, the organization's national commander.

RELATED: What we know about plans to honor Arizona Senator John McCain's funeral

Aides to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Leader Charles Schumer requested that the Department of Defense keep flags at government buildings lowered until the sunset after McCain is buried in Annapolis, Maryland, next Sunday.

That's standard procedure when a member of the Senate passes away. McCain served in the chamber for six terms, most recently as chairman of the Armed Services Committee.

RELATED: Flags at half-staff: What are the guidelines and precedents to follow?

McCain was a frequent critic of Trump on everything from his leadership style to his Russia policy. Trump questioned the decorated Navy pilot's Vietnam heroism and chafed at McCain's vote to kill the president's "Obamacare" repeal.

McCain died on Saturday at 81 after a 13-month struggle with brain cancer. Trump tweeted condolences to McCain's family but made no reference to the Arizona senator.

PHOTOS: John McCain through the years

U.S. Flag Code states that flags be lowered "on the day of death and the following day for a Member of Congress."

After Democratic Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts died in 2009, President Barack Obama ordered flags at the White House flown at half-staff for five days.

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjohn mccainu.s. & worldcancerobituarytumorWhitehall TownshipThe White House
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer that afflicted John McCain
JOHN MCCAIN
John McCain's widow says former Sen. Jon Kyl will be named as replacement
George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during funeral
McCain laid to rest next to best friend from Naval Academy
'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot': Bush, Obama remember McCain
Meghan McCain's eulogy at dad's funeral: 'America was always great'
More john mccain
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News