The White House confirmed Wednesday that President Donald Trump is coming to California next week.White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders made the announcement during a press briefing Wednesday.Sanders did not lay out an agenda for the trip or exactly where the President would be visiting.When asked why the President has not visited California yet, Sanders said, "He's been busy growing the economy, creating jobs, defeating ISIS, remaking the judiciary. I'd be happy to name off some other success but I think that's enough."