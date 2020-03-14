Coronavirus

White House to conduct temperature checks on close contacts to Trump, Pence amid coronavirus outbreak

By AAMER MADHANI
WASHINGTON -- The White House announced Saturday that it is now conducting temperature checks on anyone who is in close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The move is being taken out of an abundance of caution in response to the coronavirus outbreak, said Judd Deere, a White House spokesman.

Trump has had multiple direct and indirect contacts with people who have tested positive for the pandemic virus. On Friday, he declared a state of emergency as schools and workplaces across the country shuttered, flights were canceled and Americans braced for war against the health threat.

RELATED: Trump says he'll likely be tested for COVID-19 'fairly soon'

Trump spent time last weekend at his private club in Florida with at least three people who have now tested positive.

The Brazilian Embassy in Washington announced late Friday that the country's chargé d'affaires, Nestor Forster, tested positive after sitting at Trump's dinner table. So, too, have a top aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and an individual who attended a fundraiser Sunday with Trump, according to two Republican officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss private health matters.

Trump has been known to flout public health advice - and was eagerly shaking hands during an event Friday - but acknowledged he "most likely" will be tested soon. The White House physician has indicated that Trump's interactions were low risk and testing was not necessary.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.healthcoronaviruspresident donald trumpbrazil
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Brazilian official who met Trump has virus; no plans to test Trump
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: Trump holds press conference on COVID-19 response
House passes coronavirus bill after Trump declares emergency
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
RSVP 'maybe'? Coronavirus puts wedding industry on edge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
Second person in Tulare County tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus could drive the U.S. into a recession: Economist
Family remembers Hanford soldier killed in Iraq
All Clovis Unified schools have been shut down through April 13 amid coronavirus concerns
Coronavirus update: Fresno Unified shuts down all schools until April 13
SCCCD cancels all in-person classes for 4 days
Show More
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
Soldier from Hanford killed during strike in Iraq, DOD says
4 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Fresno County
PG&E suspends disconnections for unpaid bills due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News