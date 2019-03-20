Clovis widow speaks from the heart, helps sway lawmakers to look closer at 'Gavin's Law'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Words from the heart by a Clovis widow helped sway lawmakers in Sacramento Tuesday afternoon to work on a bill that aims to close a loophole that many say benefits hit and run drivers."Gavin's Law" named after Gavin Gladding, the Clovis Unified vice principal, killed last year in a hit-and-run crash, seeks higher penalties for those who leave the scene of a crash that causes injury or death."I felt Gavin with me this whole time, and I think that he let the words come through my mouth because this is important," said Susan Gladding.The Assembly Public Safety Committee was expected to vote down the measure,Under the proposed bill, hit and run drivers involved in crashes that result in death could get up to eight years in prison.The current maximum is four years.Lawmakers like Fresno Assemblyman Jim Patterson, say it's a loophole that allows impaired drivers to flee the scene and sober up to avoid additional DUI charges."The Gladding family told their story and absolutely changed the hearts and minds of the majority on that committee. I sat here and saw it happen," Patterson said.Tuesday afternoon, lawmakers raised concerns about the current version of the Gavin's Law, saying it does not offer courts enough discretion in the sentencing process.Members of the Democratic-held committee said they would work with Assemblyman Patterson to make changes to the bill before it is taken up for another vote sometime later this year.