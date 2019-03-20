Politics

Clovis widow speaks from the heart, helps sway lawmakers to look closer at 'Gavin's Law'

EMBED <>More Videos

"Gavin's Law" named after Gavin Gladding, the Clovis Unified vice principal, killed last year in a hit-and-run crash, seeks higher penalties for those who leave the scene of a cras

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Words from the heart by a Clovis widow helped sway lawmakers in Sacramento Tuesday afternoon to work on a bill that aims to close a loophole that many say benefits hit and run drivers.

"Gavin's Law" named after Gavin Gladding, the Clovis Unified vice principal, killed last year in a hit-and-run crash, seeks higher penalties for those who leave the scene of a crash that causes injury or death.

"I felt Gavin with me this whole time, and I think that he let the words come through my mouth because this is important," said Susan Gladding.
The Assembly Public Safety Committee was expected to vote down the measure,

Under the proposed bill, hit and run drivers involved in crashes that result in death could get up to eight years in prison.

The current maximum is four years.

Lawmakers like Fresno Assemblyman Jim Patterson, say it's a loophole that allows impaired drivers to flee the scene and sober up to avoid additional DUI charges.

"The Gladding family told their story and absolutely changed the hearts and minds of the majority on that committee. I sat here and saw it happen," Patterson said.

Tuesday afternoon, lawmakers raised concerns about the current version of the Gavin's Law, saying it does not offer courts enough discretion in the sentencing process.

Members of the Democratic-held committee said they would work with Assemblyman Patterson to make changes to the bill before it is taken up for another vote sometime later this year.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicssacramentoclovisfresnohit and runlaws
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Central High School chemistry teacher arrested for sexting with student
New ordinance would ticket Fresno drivers passing food, money to panhandlers
Clovis man charged with murdering wife of more than 50 years
Tariff loophole could harm South Valley olive growers
Prop 57 casts cloud over family of murdered Madera teen, killer could be released
Recreational marijuana dispensary to open in Farmersville this year
Friends speak out as police search for shooter that killed former DA's son
Show More
Fresno State offering discounted pet vaccinations, microchips
Sanger High School students learn what it takes to be a Navy SEAL
3 dead in Midwest flooding; Pence visits Omaha
'Roar and Pour:' Fresno Chaffee Zoo to host unlimited beer tasting event
R. Kelly will request permission to travel to Dubai for concerts
More TOP STORIES News