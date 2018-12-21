A mother and her 2-year-old son on life support in Oakland have been reunited.This photo shows Shaima Swileh embracing little Abdullah, who is being treated UCSF Benioff Children's hospital in Oakland.Swileh is originally from Yemen and it's been a struggle to get to the U.S. because of the Trump administration's travel ban.She was granted permission to come the U.S. after a lawsuit was filed.Swileh arrived in the Bay Area Wednesday.Now Abdullah is with his mom and dad in what doctors believe are his final days.