POLITICS

PHOTO: Yemeni mother reunited with dying son at Oakland hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

A new photo shows a Yemeni mother embracing her 2-year-old son on life support at an Oakland hospital after she was granted a visa to enter the country. (CAIR Sacramento)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
A mother and her 2-year-old son on life support in Oakland have been reunited.

RELATED: Yemeni mother arrives in Bay Area to say goodbye to her dying son

This photo shows Shaima Swileh embracing little Abdullah, who is being treated UCSF Benioff Children's hospital in Oakland.

Swileh is originally from Yemen and it's been a struggle to get to the U.S. because of the Trump administration's travel ban.

RELATED: Yemeni mom granted US visa to be with dying 2-year-old son in Oakland

She was granted permission to come the U.S. after a lawsuit was filed.

Swileh arrived in the Bay Area Wednesday.

Now Abdullah is with his mom and dad in what doctors believe are his final days.

RELATED: Family pleads for waiver to allow Yemeni mom to visit dying 2-year-old at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfamilyhealthchildren's healthu.s. & worldtravelbanPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpBay Area
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Yemeni mother arrives in the Bay Area to say goodbye to her dying son
Yemeni mom granted US visa to be with dying 2-year-old son in Oakland
Travel ban keeps Yemeni mom from sick child in Oakland
14th Amendment controversy: Can Pres. Trump change the Constitution?
Deported Oakland nurse returns to U.S. in time for the holidays
POLITICS
Partial government shut down could affect thousands in Yosemite, Oakhurst
Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
A look back at recent government shutdowns
5 things to know about a government shutdown
More Politics
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Valley man talks about blowing the whistle on doctor accused of botched surgeries
Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Gift card scams becoming more common
Mother killed while driving to NC with her children
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth taken into custody
Authorities call for changes to sanctuary state law after Tulare County rampage
Show More
Two teens arrested for kidnapping man, stealing his car in Dinuba
Effort underway to make safer lithium-ion car batteries to help prevent fires
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Yosemite's ski area, formerly known as Badger Pass, opens early
Fresno Police hunt suspects in series of store break-ins
More News