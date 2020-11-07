weather

Pomegranate Festival in Madera canceled due to coronavirus

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the annual Pomegranate Festival in Madera but growers said it has been a good season.

Strong winds finally gave us the feel of fall. Pomegranates bobbing in the breeze were primed for picking.

Grower Alex Lehman didn't mind the cool-down one bit.

He explained, "What that means is that the weather's gonna change and we certainly need rain."

Alex and his wife Jackie own Home Grown Cellars on Road 20 near Avenue 13 1/2..

They do more than just sell the crop as fresh fruit.

Lehman said, "What we do not send out for packing, we process our juice and it's been said that our juice is the best-tasting on the planet."

The Lehmans also sell pomegranate jelly and pomegranate syrup at their Madera farm.

Lehman said, "Pomegranates are popular because of the high antioxidants"

They understood why the Pomegranate Festival had to be canceled last weekend but missed the annual gathering.

Lehman said, "We're an ag community here and we have a lot of folks that come and there's a lot of conversation."

And everyone was talking about the change in season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresno countyagricultureweatherfruit
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
City of Visalia ready for first rain of season
Wind, rain, and snow to impact Creek Fire zone, preparations underway
Storm Warning: Tahoe could see a foot of snow this weekend
Accuweather Forecast: Two Storm Systems
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 election results: Biden pulls ahead in PA, GA | LIVE
Live Election 2020 results and updates from Central CA
Large coronavirus outbreak at Clovis skilled nursing facility
China Peak hiring 150 new employees
Fresno Co. Supervisor Steven Brandau tests positive for COVID-19
Fresno Police say man shot in northeast Fresno
City of Visalia ready for first rain of season
Show More
Tulare Police looking for woman suspected in murder of boyfriend
Fresno family seeking truth after CHP officer runs stop sign, kills man
2 men severely injured after being hit by truck in Clovis
Live 2020 election results in battleground states still up for grabs
CDC: Employees in the office almost double their COVID-19 risk
More TOP STORIES News