Ponderosa residents down to one way in and out of town

PONDEROSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in Ponderosa are limited on when they can leave town because one of two roads, Highway 190, was washed out in the storms. Their one-way out has limitations.

They have to go by caravan through Great Western Divide Highway to California Hot Springs. That's not expected to change until after this next round of storms.

Highway 190 is shut down all the way to Springville because of damages from winter storms.

"Traditionally Western Divide Highway is closed for the winter season," said Ross Miller, PE, Tulare County Resource Management. "It's for the most part open to two lanes, but we do have two large boulders that are blocking part of it."

Convoys leave to and from Ponderosa to California Hot Springs twice a day, but for residents who live in the now isolated town, that means careful planning.

"It's not really a lot of time to do a lot of errands, we're pretty blessed we have family here," said Frank Ohnesorgen, Ponderosa Resident. "So we can stay with family, but we wouldn't be able to get much done in a day, so we're spending the night and going back tomorrow."

Not even mail is making it into town. Ohnesorgen is the fire brigade chief in Ponderosa. His most recent trip out on Friday is to pick up a very important package.

"Its another reason we came down is to pick up that AED to have it there at our community," said Ohnesorgen.

The road is cleared to the point that emergency vehicles can get through said Miller.

When storms hit next week, there will be no voluntary trips in and out.

"The road will likely be closed during the coming storms for at least the times while it is raining or snowing through those elevations," said Miller.

After the storms move out, Miller said crews will work to get Great Western Divide Highway back to two lanes so people can come and go freely.