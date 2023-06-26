He told investors he could turn manure from Valley cows into energy, it was a Ponzi scheme: DOJ

After getting the money, Brewer put the money into multiple bank accounts under different names.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley man has been sentenced to almost seven years in prison for a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme with cow manure at the center of it all.

The Department of Justice says 66-year-old Ray Brewer stole nearly $9 million from investors after telling them he could turn cow manure into green energy.

Officials say between March 2014 and December 2019, Brewer told investors that he would build anaerobic digesters on Valley dairies.

The digesters use microorganisms to break down the cow waste, creating methane (the primary component of natural gas), which is captured and sold as green energy.

Officials say that Brewer's investors were supposed to 66% of net profits and tax incentives.

Brewer would take the investors on dairy tours and show them fake lease agreements.

After getting the money, Brewer deposited it into multiple bank accounts under different names, including family members and an alias.

Officials say Brewer moved to Montana after they caught onto the scheme and tried approaching him about it.

When being arrested, Brewer told officials they had the wrong guy. He also claimed he was in the Navy and saved soldiers during a fire. He later admitted they were lies.

Brewer is expected to spend six years and nine months in prison.