12 people hospitalized after pool chemical exposure at Thousand Oaks swim school

EMBED </>More Videos

Twelve people were sent to the hospital after being exposed to a pool chemical at a Thousand Oaks swim club on Wednesday evening, officials said.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
Twelve people were sent to the hospital after being exposed to a pool chemical at a Thousand Oaks swim club on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred at Daland Swim School on the 100 block of East Wilbur Rd. at about 6:30 p.m.

An accidental release of pool chemicals led to several people, including children, being affected and overcome by fumes. Eight were described as requiring "immediate" care and were quickly transferred to a hospital.

Seven others had minor injuries and did not have to be transferred immediately.

Ventura County Fire Captain Stan Ziegler said the total number of people affected was still being assessed.

Patients were reported to have difficulty breathing. Simi Hospital and Los Robles Hospital treated the patients.

The incident was described as a mass casualty incident as ambulances arrived to the scene, and a triage area was set up nearby.

Uninjured patients were released to their parents.

Officials had urged the public to avoid the area of Wilbur and N. Moorpark Rd.

The cause is still under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hospitalpoolThousand OaksVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News