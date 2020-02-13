Video shows drowning toddler saved by quick-thinking 9-year-old and her heroic godmother

LIVONIA, Mich. -- A quick-thinking 9-year-old is being called a hero for alerting adults to a deadly danger at a Holiday Inn Express Pool.

Dozens of people were enjoying the hotel pool on Jan. 24 in Livonia, Michigan.

Surveillance video shows a toddler sink to the bottom of the pool.

"He's trying to swim. He's trying to get in a position to get upright. There's a lot of people playing. I think he gets lost in the confusion," Capt. Ron Taig said to WXYZ.

About four minutes later, a young girl notices him. She immediately alerts her godmother, who jumps in the pool and pulls the toddler to safety.

Coincidentally, there was a nurses convention happening at the hotel. Two nearby nurses, jumped into action, performing CPR and helping save the toddler's life.

"It gives you goosebumps see these nurses working on this child. They did multiple rounds of CPR to bring him back," Taig said.

Police said the toddler's mother was at the pool with him. It's unclear if she will face any criminal charges in the case.

Investigators said they released the surveillance video to remind everyone how quickly a fun afternoon can turn tragic.

"Be aware. Watch people. Watch your children," Taig warns. "Because of the confusion and chaos, the child gets too far away. You gotta keep people close."

In addition, the police department nominated the 9-year-old girl, her godmother and the two nurses for the city's highest civilian award.

"From the child that identifies that there's a child at the bottom of the pool, the godmother that jumped in, the nurses that go into action and do what they're trained to do. They're truly the heroes," Taig said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michigandrowningswimmingcaught on videosurveillancecaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News