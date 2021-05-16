Business

Pop-up store in central Fresno raising money for human trafficking survivors

EMBED <>More Videos

Store in central Fresno raising money for human trafficking survivors

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pop-up store is open for business in central Fresno this weekend.

The Find is located at Manchester Center on Shields and Blackstone.

Everything inside the store has been donated by McCaffery Homes to allow the organization behind the shop to raise money for a cause close to their heart.

All the proceeds from this weekend go right into a workforce re-entry program aimed at getting survivors of human trafficking back on their feet in the Central Valley.

"The Find is the absolute heartbeat of what community is," says Andrea Shabaglian. "Here, we have a generous organization and company, McCaffery Homes, donating to the organization."

If you missed Saturday and want to go check out The Find, don't worry.

The shop will be back open for four hours Sunday from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Organizers also say they will have a more permanent location in the coming weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresno centralbusinesshuman trafficking
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News