Pop-up store in central Fresno raising money for human trafficking survivors

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pop-up store is open for business in central Fresno this weekend.The Find is located at Manchester Center on Shields and Blackstone.Everything inside the store has been donated by McCaffery Homes to allow the organization behind the shop to raise money for a cause close to their heart.All the proceeds from this weekend go right into a workforce re-entry program aimed at getting survivors of human trafficking back on their feet in the Central Valley."The Find is the absolute heartbeat of what community is," says Andrea Shabaglian. "Here, we have a generous organization and company, McCaffery Homes, donating to the organization."If you missed Saturday and want to go check out The Find, don't worry.The shop will be back open for four hours Sunday from 1 pm to 5 pm.Organizers also say they will have a more permanent location in the coming weeks.