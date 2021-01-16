Society

Papal jersey: Francis blesses Hawks jersey on MLK birthday

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks sent a special gift to Pope Francis: an MLK jersey that was blessed by the pontiff on Martin Luther King Jr's 92nd birthday Friday.

The Vatican delivery followed Francis' meeting in November with a delegation of NBA players to discuss social justice and economic inequality.

The Hawks sent the pontiff their alternate jersey honoring the Atlanta native son and civil rights icon who was assassinated in 1968. It will be worn for the first time Monday when the team hosts its annual game on the King national holiday.

The team released a video that showed Francis opening a package that contained the No. 1 jersey, which has "MLK" across the front - instead of "Hawks" or the city name - and Francis' name across the back.

The pontiff said "Thank you very much" before blessing the jersey and signing it.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymlk daypope francisatlanta hawksnbamlkmartin luther king jr
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TODAY: VP Pence visiting Naval Air Station Lemoore
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
2 Fresno pedestrians seriously injured in separate hit-and-run crashes
Fresno healthcare worker shares his COVID-19 vaccine journey
Indonesia earthquake leaves at least 46 dead, hundreds hurt
No sense of smell, family with COVID-19 couldn't detect house fire
Show More
Fresno County addressing logistical hiccups as it expands COVID vaccine rollout
Valley Congressman David Valadao appointed to high-profile House committee
Local law enforcement takes steps to ensure a safe Inauguration Day
Kings Co. residents aged 65 or older begin getting COVID-19 vaccine
Catering and events company 'Painted Table' offers to buy Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre
More TOP STORIES News