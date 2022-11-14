Popular Fresno boutique shop "Eye Candy" opens new Clovis location

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Stacy Dewall is in the business of turning heads and now that Eye Candy Fashion Boutique has opened a Clovis location at 8th and Pollasky, she's expanding her brand and clientele.

"We don't want to look like were trying to be younger than we are but we don't want to look ancient either," Dewall says. "So fashion is a good way to figure that out and tell the world I'm still fun."

From flared jeans and jewelry to statement pieces like boots or wide brimmed hats, the shop offers ways to put your own spin on the latest styles.

Not sure what you're looking for? Or if you're ready to hop on the latest trend? Stacy and her team have you covered for any occasion.

"A lot of times people say well i love the idea of this but im not comfortable in it so well maybe help you transition into a new style," Dewall says.

Known for some of her custom upcycled creations, Dewall made space for local artisans to shine.

"We just want people to find things they don't find everywhere," Dewall says.

Just one year into business, Little Valley Goods owner Patrick Palmer having a home base has helped boost business.

The 16-year-old is still in school so now he doesn't have to wait til the weekend to make sales.

"It's cool because now I've been able to say I have customers that come back and i remember you from this market," Palmer says.

You no longer have to travel to Basilwood Farm in Prather to enjoy these Goat Milk skin care products.

"Soap is still our biggest product we have our own goats at the farm in Prather and we use that milk in our soaps and other products," Basilwood Farm owner Jill Spruance says.

Soaps, bath bombs, lotions are just a few of the variety of products offered.

Spruance says she found out about the co-op availability through a fellow artisan, highlighting the importance of community over competition.

"There's room for all of us to succeed just knowing what makes your business and your product unique about you," Spruance says.