FOOD TRUCK

Popular taco truck involved in accident, causing family business to shut down

EMBED </>More Videos

El Mexicano taco truck was involved in a chain-reaction accident in Fresno County on Highway 99 near Clovis Avenue.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Late Thursday night the taco truck of El Mexicano was involved in a chain-reaction accident in Fresno County on Highway 99 near Clovis Avenue.

Sgt. Nathan Hunt/Highway Patrol

"A semi-truck was traveling southbound in the number three lane, rear-ended the catering truck and sent the catering truck out of control and it collided with two other vehicles."

The California Highway Patrol says at that point the catering truck overturned. One of the people in the other vehicles suffered major injuries while the two people in El Mexicano truck suffered minor injuries.

RELATED: Several injured after semi crashes into taco truck in Fresno County

But the accident was a major hit for the Camacho family. They own El Mexicano taco truck and restaurant off of Highway 99 and Manning Avenue in Fowler.

"They have always been one of the pillars of the community, out in the taco community. Even before I knew El Mexicano, I knew the place out there on Manning Avenue. Their reputation sort of proceeded them that way," said Mike Oz, Taco Truck Throwdown Co-Organizer.

Oz said El Mexicano has participated at every Taco Truck Throwdown at Chukchansi Park since 2011.

The family-owned and run business won this year's competition in both the judge's choice and people's choice.

Oz spoke to the family on Friday and said they will be shut down their restaurant indefinitely so they focus on recovering physically and deciding when they can get back into business with their restaurant and taco truck, which was totaled in the accident.

"We just hope everybody is okay and that they get back up and running so that they can continue on like they have been serving great tacos and being a part of the community," said Oz.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
food truckhighway 99collisioncar accidentFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD TRUCK
Fresno mayor announces changes to food truck permitting process
Sushi truck rolls into the Oakhurst foothills
New business is helping Fresno food truck owners and foodies expand the local culinary scene
Friends and family remember taco truck owner killed in accident
More food truck
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News