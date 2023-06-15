Porch pirates target furniture in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A northwest Fresno neighborhood was hit by porch pirates this week but the target was not packages.

Early Monday morning, two men took porch pirating in northwest Fresno to a whole new level, swiping all the furniture from the front of a house.

Security cameras captured the crime.

"They're two big chairs and there was actually a center table with two fake plants on it and they came back for that too," said homeowner Pam.

The thieves appear to have started at a neighbor's house.

When they realized those chairs were bolted to the ground, they took off and targeted Pam's porch.

"It's a crime of opportunity. And it's easy for somebody to just drive around town to see what somebody might have left of value and take it," said Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega from the Fresno Police Department.

Fresno police encourage people to install cameras to monitor yards, porches, and driveways.

When possible, schedule deliveries for when someone will be home to receive them.

Anytime you're a victim of theft, report it to police.

"We do allocate our resources to areas where they are needed and where we are aware of a certain type of crime in an area, we will allocate additional officers to patrol those areas," said Sgt. Trueba Vega.

Pam says she never expected thieves to come right to her front door and was shocked by the way the cameras did not scare them off.

"That's the scary part. The light was on in the porch, we have cameras surrounding our house. We have the ring camera, almost every house in this neighborhood has cameras and they still didn't care. They still came and did it," said Pam.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.