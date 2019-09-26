Porterville 14-year-old arrested for sending death threat texts against himself, 5 other boys

A Porterville 14-year-old was arrested for allegedly threatening the lives of five other high school students.

Porterville Police said the suspect, a high school boy, confessed to sending out text messages to the five others on a thread in which he made death threats directly to each of the victims, identifying them by name.

The text chain also included the suspect himself. Police said he likely did that to exclude himself as a suspect.

The teenager was booked into the custody of the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility on Tuesday on the felony charge of criminal threats.

Detectives traced the text messages to the boy by contacting cellphone carriers and administrators of the texting app.

All six boys - the five victims and the suspect - knew each other and attend Porterville area high schools.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervilletulare countyhigh schoolporterville police departmentthreat
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Porterville man sentenced to prison for DUI crash
Speed limit changes coming to Fresno streets near you
Whistleblower accuses White House of Ukraine call cover-up, acting intel boss testifies
Report: 7.5 million Californians potentially exposed to toxic chemicals in water
Police looking for suspects in central Fresno robbery
Madera man admits to fourth DUI arrest after crashing into several cars: Police
Woman says she contracted flesh-eating bacteria from nail salon
Show More
Uber unveils new safety features amid scathing report
Possible DUI driver takes out traffic light, crashes into several vehicles in central Fresno
High-speed chase comes to an end at McLane High
3 people displaced after early morning apartment fire in Hanford
Firefighters are preparing for what could be a busy fire season
More TOP STORIES News