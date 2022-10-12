Porterville armed carjacking leaves two people stranded, investigation underway

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed carjacking that occurred in Porterville Tuesday night.

TCSO says they were called to the area of Plano and Reid around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found two people stranded on the side of the road.

The two said they were previously parked on a hillside in the area when two men, one armed with a gun, approached the car and ordered for them to get out of the car and get on the ground.

The suspects then got into the vehicle and drove away.

The stolen car is a 2019 four-door grey Nissan Sentra.

The two victims were not hurt during the carjacking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TCSO.