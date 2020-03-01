Woman arrested in Porterville for allegedly driving car at another woman

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Porterville police arrested a woman they say was intentionally trying to hit someone with her car.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Danielle Brown on Friday morning just minutes after she allegedly drove her car at another woman on E near Putnam.

The victim says she was walking near the road when she noticed Brown driving at her, and she quickly jumped out of the car's way.

The victim and Brown reportedly had a problematic relationship before the attack.

Brown was arrested shortly after the incident on assault charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervilleassaultporterville police department
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News