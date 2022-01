PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives are investigating after a body was found inside a man's SUV near Porterville.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Road 268 near Avenue 124 around 7:40 am for reports of a man acting erratically and asking for gas money.When the deputies got to the home, the man was sitting inside an SUV with a body in the back seat.Homicide detectives are now taking over the investigation. They're asking anyone with information to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.