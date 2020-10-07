Fresno, Porterville receive over $1M to improve transit for underserved communities

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Central Valley cities will receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding to improve public transportation for underserved communities.The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $8.5 million in grants for projects happening in 17 states, including California, under the Helping Obtain Prosperity for Everyone (HOPE) program.The city of Fresno will get $648,000 to build a bus transfer station for three of the city's Fresno Area Express (FAX) bus routes. The money will also go to create more transit opportunities for rural communities in Fresno County.The department said the new transit would help give people better access to job opportunities and schools.Porterville will also be awarded $370,000 to develop transportation connecting rural and impoverished areas to healthcare centers and businesses within the city.