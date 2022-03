PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a multi-car crash in Porterville.The crash happened Wednesday night on Henderson and Belmont, with reports that at least one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.That person's condition hasn't been released.Video shared by the Porterville Stringer showed officers and an ambulance crew rushing to the scene.Police had shut down the streets in the area for several hours. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.