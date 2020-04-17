Coronavirus

Work moves forward on COVID-19 alternate care site in Porterville

By
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says their work to turn six unoccupied buildings at the Porterville Developmental Center into a COVID-19 alternate care site is 75% finished.

The corps, and the construction company they contracted, started the project about a week ago.

"This falls right in our wheelhouse with the response, so we're just honored to be part of the team and help support our fellow citizens," U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Colonel James Handura said.

Col. Handura says the corps has done 27 site assessments, which help state officials decide if the facility can be used as an alternate care site.

So far, the corps has been tasked with just one alternate care construction project: Porterville.

The governor's office has said alternate care sites like Porterville, which will provide more than 240 beds, will care for COVID patients who are less sick, allowing hospitals to treat more severe cases.

"We're doing some painting, we're doing some ventilation, air conditioner repairs," Col. Handura said. "We're also doing some plumbing repairs, some electrical upgrades as needed. We're doing a nice thorough cleanup job to provide a useable facility."

By early next week, the corps hopes to hand the keys back over to the state, who will then handle staffing and equipment needs before starting to take patients.

Related: https://abc30.com/gavin-newsom-california-coronavirus-covid-19/6085179/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessportervillecoronavirus californiaportervillecoronavirusnursesdoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19: SoCal poppy fields livestreamed amid closure
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
Central California coronavirus cases
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns
Fresno Co. reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
CSU suspends ACT/SAT requirement for 2021-2022 academic year
Man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
More TOP STORIES News