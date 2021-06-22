dui crash

Murder charges filed against alleged DUI driver in deadly Porterville crash

The crash happened on June 19 on Main Street and Orange Avenue. An 8-year-old and 10-year-old both died.
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges Tuesday against 44-year-old Elizabeth Nungaray, an alleged drunk driver accused of causing a crash that killed two children in Porterville.

The crash happened on June 19 on Main Street and Orange Avenue. An 8-year-old and 10-year-old both died. Two other children, ages 5 and 13, suffered severe injuries, and two adults were also hurt.

RELATED: 11-year-old girl and 8-year-old sister killed in DUI crash in Porterville, police say

Nungaray has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of alcohol with special allegations of causing great bodily injury.

The district attorney's office says Nungaray will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

If convicted, she faces life in prison.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast.

