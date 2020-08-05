crime

Man arrested for assaulting woman and her 1-year-old child in Porterville

Detectives say 23-year-old Mathew Hunt not only assaulted the child but the child's mother.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after police say he assaulted a woman and her one-year-old child in Porterville.

The attack occurred Monday around 10 p.m. at an undisclosed location, Porterville police said.

Investigators say they found a child with severe injuries to his face and upper torso.

Detectives say 23-year-old Mathew Hunt not only assaulted the child but the child's mother.

The toddler was treated at a local hospital and later released. Further information on the case was not released.

Hunt was booked into the Tulare County jail for attempted murder, child abuse and domestic violence. He is being held on $1 million bail.
