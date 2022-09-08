Man killed in crash in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Porterville.
It happened just before 8 Wednesday morning at Main Street and Locust Avenue.
Police say the driver of a GMC pickup going east on Locust failed to stop at the intersection and hit a Ford Mustang.
The driver of the pickup died at the scene.
The 19-year-old driver of the Mustang and her 21-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries.
It's not known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.