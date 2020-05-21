Thieves steal truck that belonged to Porterville fire captain killed in library fire

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A stolen truck belonging to fallen Porterville fire Captain Raymond Figueroa has been found.The truck was in the possession of his father after the fire captain was killed in the Porterville library fire earlier this year.Detectives say someone stole the vehicle out of a Delano Home Depot last week.Inside the stolen truck were also two metal signs that had been made to honor the late Captain and firefighter Patrick Jones, the other firefighter killed in the deadly blaze.Both of those signs were found near the vehicle in Alpaugh on Wednesday - badly damaged and no longer usable.Tulare County detectives have not been able to track down the suspect responsible for the theft.