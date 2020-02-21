Porterville to hold public ceremony to remember fallen firefighters on Friday

The City of Porterville is holding an event on Friday in honor of the two firefighters who died while battling Tuesday's blaze at the city library.

RELATED: Porterville library fire: Community mourns fallen firefighters; 2 teens will not be tried as adults

It has invited the community to gather in remembrance of Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, and to thank the many first responders who aided the city.

The remembrance event is scheduled for Friday, February 21st, beginning at 4:14 p.m. in Centennial Park, located on Main Street across from City Hall.

The first call for the fire was at 4:14 p.m. on Tuesday.
