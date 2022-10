Woman rescued from structure fire in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was rescued from a burning home in Porterville.

According to the Porterville Fire Department, firefighters responded to a two-story home on Murry and Mill Streets.

When crews arrived heavy fire was coming from the second-story window and the homeowner told them his wife was still inside.

Firefighters rushed in and rescued her from the second story.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.